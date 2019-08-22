Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Buys 14,863 Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.58% of THL Credit worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,569,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 355,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRD stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,497. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.06.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reduced their price target on THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. THL Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

