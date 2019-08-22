Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.6% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,181,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,488,472. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

