Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 1.4% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colrain Capital LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 112,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in International Paper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 560,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

IP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,083. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.