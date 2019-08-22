Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 7.2% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 436,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

