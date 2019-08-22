PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.01. 2,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,803. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $134.75 and a 12-month high of $188.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

