PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,103,000 after acquiring an additional 244,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,667,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,892,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

