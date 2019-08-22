PFG Advisors Grows Stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the 1st quarter worth $30,046,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the first quarter valued at $24,494,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 92.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET alerts:

VOOG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.37. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.23.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.