PFG Advisors Has $692,000 Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,924,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 144,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 287,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,211,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $31.78. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

