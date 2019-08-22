PFG Advisors Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a 1 year low of $108.97 and a 1 year high of $126.33.

