PFG Advisors Purchases 113 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of IVOG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.71. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04.

