Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Pfizer by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 164,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,261,488. The stock has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.