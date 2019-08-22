Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15,137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,370,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,361,051 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,583,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,894.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after buying an additional 480,723 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,138,000 after buying an additional 290,898 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 130,554 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.