Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $953,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $637,000.

Shares of BATS USHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,815 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66.

