Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,080. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

