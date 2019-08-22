Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

