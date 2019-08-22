Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,421. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

