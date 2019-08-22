Phoenixcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $182,106.00 and $66.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00903852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00246328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003996 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm.

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

