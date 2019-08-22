Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.11

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.11 and traded as low as $101.31. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $102.06, with a volume of 27,838 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap cut their target price on Photo-Me International from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $389.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $3.71. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £180,000 ($235,201.88).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

