Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.36

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as low as $14.70. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

