Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,223 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

