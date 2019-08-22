Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,277.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,658,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period.

IYH stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.06. 1,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day moving average is $191.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $204.83.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

