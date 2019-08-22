Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 7.8% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $112,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 30,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,315. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.