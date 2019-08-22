Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 411,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 172.6% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 8,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

