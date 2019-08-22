Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

