Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,508,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.