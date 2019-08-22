Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 355 Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4,200.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 185.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 379.1% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 573,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 453,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $127.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.86. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

