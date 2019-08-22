Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 277,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 5.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 33,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,916. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

