Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $102,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $161,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MWA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 1,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,611. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $63,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

