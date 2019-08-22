Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 39,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

