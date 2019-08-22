Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,384,267,000 after buying an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,298,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 107,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,272,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 482,473 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

