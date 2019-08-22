Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.78% of MiX Telematics worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95,981 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 605,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 207,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. ValuEngine cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,688. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $324.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

MiX Telematics Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

