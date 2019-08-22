Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,425,000 after purchasing an additional 541,351 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 14.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,927,000 after purchasing an additional 418,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $259,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,152. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.29. 3,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,658. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

