Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,089 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Biogen by 424.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,113,000 after acquiring an additional 746,711 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Biogen by 80.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 630,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 121.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 248,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 57.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 667,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 244,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $232.82. 34,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.72. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

