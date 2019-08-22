Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Increased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 0.29% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

