Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,190.57. 518,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,836. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $831.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,168.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

