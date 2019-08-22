Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. 294,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,720,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

