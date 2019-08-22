Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 17,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,228. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.07. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.