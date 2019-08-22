Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

JNK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 348,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

