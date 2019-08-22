Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 363020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Pistol Bay Mining Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

