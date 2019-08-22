Platinum Price Up 39.3% Over Last Day (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Platinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00266426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01335961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00095559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board.

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

