POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.40

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.