PostCoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $24,120.00 and $7.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, PostCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007434 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001763 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

