Poxel (PXXLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXXLF remained flat at $$6.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.16. Poxel has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

