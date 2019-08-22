PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $41,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. American National Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,801. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $133.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.