Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,374.6% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 1,553,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,841,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

