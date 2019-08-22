Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 95,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 863,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of CAKE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 22,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

