Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 502.3% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.1% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,326,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 73.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 108,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,911. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

