Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 481 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth $1,647,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.99.

Paypal stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.55. 1,792,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,124,029. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,134 shares of company stock worth $10,478,744. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

