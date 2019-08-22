Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average of $191.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

