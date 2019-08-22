Profile Utility Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,066.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Allcoin and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $192,141.00 and $19,066.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00152620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,078.18 or 0.99605911 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047230 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

